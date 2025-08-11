Grow a Garden Unveils Exciting Cooking Event with New Recipes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 — Grow a Garden, a popular farming simulator game, launched its Trading and Cooking Event Update on August 2. This new feature allows players to cook a variety of meals, including ice cream, pizza, and sandwiches, using crops they have harvested.

The event, known as the Chris P. Bacon Cooking event, lets players gather ingredients from their gardens to prepare dishes for Chris P., the game’s iconic pig NPC. According to Dexerto, the event has been well-received, with players excited to explore the culinary possibilities.

Players can unlock different recipes, including ice cream, by combining various ingredients. The cooking process requires about 5 minutes and 48 seconds to complete, and each recipe yields rewards based on ingredient rarity. As players progress, they will find that Chris P. changes his food cravings every hour, adding a layer of strategy to meal preparation.

Among the ice cream recipes, players have discovered several variations utilizing different fruit combinations. For example, a common ice cream can be made with 1 Blueberry/Strawberry and 1 Corn, while a legendary version requires 1 Banana and 1 Watermelon.

Once players have the necessary ingredients, they must visit Chris P. Bacon and add them into a cauldron to craft their dish. This cooking mechanic allows for interactive gameplay as participants strive to create the most valuable meals.

In addition to ice cream, the update encompasses many recipes for dishes like burgers, salad, donuts, and more. Veteran players emphasize the importance of using rare ingredients, as they significantly impact the rewards players receive after serving Chris P.

Grow a Garden’s Cooking Event offers an exciting twist for fans eager to blend farming and creativity in the game. The developers encourage players to experiment with combinations as they discover the potential of homegrown crops.