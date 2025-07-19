Grow a Garden Zen Update Introduces New Pets and Features

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated Zen Update for the popular game Grow a Garden was released on July 19, 2025, bringing new pets, weather events, and cosmetics for players to explore.

Players can now enjoy tranquil-themed items and a special Zen Event as part of the latest update. The Zen Update includes a feature known as the Zen Channeller, which rewards players for submitting their Tranquil fruit. Every hour, a Zen Event begins, lasting for 10 minutes during which players can enhance their crops.

In addition to cosmetic upgrades, players can access a new mailbox to switch between different states of their garden using Garden Save Slots, although these slots come at a cost. A variety of new seeds, including Soft Sunshine and Zenflare, can be purchased at the Zen Shop, which is run by a friendly Tanuki.

New pets introduced in this update include a Koi and pets obtained through Zen Eggs, which offer chances to acquire six new adorable animals. Players can also buy a Zen Crate for various cosmetic items aimed at enhancing their Japanese-inspired gardens.

The update also includes new mutation sprays and the Spray Merchant, enhancing players’ ability to mutate their crops. Weather events such as Disco, Black Hole, and Jandel‘s special events have also been refreshed in this release.

With a burgeoning player base, Grow a Garden continues to maintain its popularity through regular updates that keep the game engaging. Gaming analysts note that the introduction of new pets and features fosters community interaction and encourages players to remain invested in their gardens.

The Zen Update represents a significant step forward for Grow a Garden, and players are encouraged to dive in and explore all the new content that this update has to offer.