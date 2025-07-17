GTA 6 Could Earn $7.6 Billion in First Months After Launch

Los Angeles, CA — Predictions for Rockstar Games‘ upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto 6, have reached staggering heights, with one investment firm estimating it will generate $7.6 billion in revenue within just 60 days of its release. This prediction comes from Konvoy, a video game venture capital firm, and is bolstered by the franchise’s past success.

Josh Chapman, a managing partner at Konvoy, presented these forecasts, which assume that GTA 6 will cost approximately $80 at launch and that its production budget is around $2 billion. If accurate, this would make it the biggest video game launch ever, rapidly recouping its development costs within the first month.

According to Konvoy’s analysis, the high demand for the game reflects a decade since the release of GTA 5, leading to increased excitement and anticipation among fans. The predictions note that, unlike previous installments, GTA 6 is expected to offer an upgraded online multiplayer component with capabilities for up to 200 players per session, enhancing gameplay dynamics.

In addition, Konvoy believes that the game will implement a user-generated content (UGC) platform that allows players to create their own worlds, similar to functionalities seen in other popular games like Roblox. This could further engage the community and encourage player participation.

Despite these predictions being based on assumptions, the response from the gaming community has been positive, generating significant interest. Previous releases in the franchise have consistently set sales records, notably GTA 5, which made $1 billion within three days of its launch.

As of now, the exact figures remain speculative until the game officially releases on May 26, 2026. However, the hype surrounding GTA 6 suggests it will achieve remarkable commercial success.