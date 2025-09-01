GTA 6 to Launch on Consoles May 2026, PC Release Date Unclear

Mumbai, India — Rockstar Games has officially announced that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will be released on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. However, a release date for the PC version is still pending. Leaks and rumors suggest potential PC specifications and a possible launch window.

As of now, Rockstar has not outlined the official hardware requirements for the PC version. However, industry insiders speculate that the game will require high-end specifications to run efficiently. The PC launch date may follow the console release, possibly arriving by mid-2027.

Historically, Rockstar has released PC versions of their games significantly later than their console counterparts, with Grand Theft Auto V being a prime example. Speculations indicate that GTA 6 may also adopt this pattern.

Pricing for the game has also emerged from leaks. The Standard Edition of GTA 6 is expected to be priced around Rs. 5,999 in India, while Deluxe and Collector’s Editions could cost Rs. 7,299 and Rs. 10,000 respectively. The initial download size for the PC version is estimated to be approximately 150GB.

The narrative of GTA 6 will primarily focus on dual protagonists Jason and Lucia, with Raul Batista also featuring prominently in the storyline. The game will explore iconic locations, including the Florida Keys and Everglades, within a modernized Vice City and its extended Leonida region.

Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming title, fans eagerly await further updates on the game’s PC release. Attention is also drawn to how the game will evolve, considering improvements in graphics, gameplay, and artificial intelligence.

As the anticipation continues to build, Rockstar expects the game to set new standards within the open-world genre.