Entertainment
GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
LOS SANTOS, USA – Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series are reeling after rumors surfaced claiming that the highly anticipated game, GTA 6, has been delayed until 2027. This speculation has spread rapidly across social media, disappointing many gamers eagerly awaiting the title’s release.
A source from Rockstar Games has since denied these claims, describing them as unfounded. The insider urged fans to remain patient, stating that Rockstar is still on track for a launch date of November 19, 2026. This information was reported by Dexerto, adding credibility to the announcement.
According to official communications, Rockstar Games is maintaining its original timeline for the release of GTA 6, as discussed during the earnings calls of Take-Two Interactive. The next earnings call is scheduled for February 2026, when further details regarding the game may be unveiled.
While players eagerly await GTA 6 on next-gen consoles, expectations for the game’s PC version may be tempered. Sources indicate that the PC port will likely not be available until the last quarter of 2027 or early 2028.
Grand Theft Auto 6 promises to be an ambitious addition to the franchise. Notably, it will introduce a female lead character, Lucia, who will partner with Jason, the male protagonist, as they navigate the complexities of life and romance in Vice City while dealing with local criminal organizations.
This gaming installment marks a significant step for Rockstar, as it seeks to expand its narrative and gameplay horizons.
