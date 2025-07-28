GTA VI Release Date Confirmed, But PC Gamers Left Waiting

NEW YORK, NY — Rockstar Games has announced that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on May 26, 2026. However, the launch will not be met with universal excitement, as PC gamers will have to wait for an undisclosed period to play the game.

When Rockstar first revealed the game’s trailer, many fans expressed disappointment over the lack of a PC release announcement. Rockstar later confirmed that GTA VI would debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles only, leaving PC gamers frustrated.

The absence of a PC launch is not surprising, given Rockstar’s history with previous game releases. Fans are voicing their discontent online, with some stating they might resort to piracy due to the long wait. “The wait is gonna be painful,” one fan commented. “I almost bought a console just to play Red Dead Redemption 2 when it was released.”

Realistically, many are expecting a wait of at least a year for PC access. “Boycott Rockstar,” another fan declared. “This ain’t 2015; it’s 2025. Why are we playing games without including PC?”

Another frustrated gamer said, “I ain’t buying a console for this game. I would rather watch my fave YouTuber do a playthrough since it will be spoiled anyway.” They further lamented the lack of consideration for PC players, who may face significant spoilers before the PC version is available.

The anticipation for GTA VI continues as it nears its release date, but for PC enthusiasts, May 26, 2026, is poised to be a difficult day.

In other news, Rockstar plans to support GTA VI with regular updates and downloadable content, especially for the online component. Mike Minton, Chief Monetization Officer at Twitch, stated that the company is working closely with Rockstar to prepare for the game, calling it “the biggest game of our lives.”

Minton indicated that launch will initially focus on the single-player campaign, with the multiplayer aspect likely to come later. Twitch might offer unique opportunities for viewers to unlock in-game rewards simply by watching streams, a feature expected to enhance player engagement.

As the launch approaches, fans will be eager to see how services like Twitch support the game.