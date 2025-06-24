Sports
Guadeloupe Faces Guatemala in Crucial Gold Cup Match
HOUSTON, Texas – Guadeloupe is set to take on Guatemala in Group C of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday at Shell Energy Stadium. Both teams are vying for a better chance at advancing to the knockout stage.
Currently, Guatemala and Jamaica are tied with three points each, while Guadeloupe sits at the bottom of the group with zero points. Despite this, Guadeloupe still has a chance to qualify for the next round.
This clash marks the third time the two nations have met in the Gold Cup. Guatemala leads the series with one win and one draw. The last encounter saw Guatemala secure a 3-2 victory during the 2023 Group Stage, following a previous match in which Guadeloupe advanced through a penalty shootout in the 2021 Prelims.
In their first Gold Cup matchup, Guadeloupe scored first, but Guatemala equalized shortly after and eventually lost the shootout. The upcoming match will be crucial for both teams’ aspirations for the quarterfinals, especially with Panama squaring off against Jamaica simultaneously.
Guadeloupe will look to shake off their previous defeats and secure vital points, while Guatemala aims to build on their current momentum. The match will kick off at 7 PM local time.
