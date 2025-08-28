Guam’s Andersen Air Force Base Begins Major Dorm Renovations

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Major renovations are underway on two aging dormitories at Andersen Air Force Base as part of a $71.2 million overhaul aimed at improving substandard housing conditions. The project follows an investigation that left Navy Secretary John Phelan ‘appalled’ after his visit to Guam earlier this year.

In a recent email from Vice Adm. Scott Gray, head of Naval Installations Command, the scope of work was detailed, revealing that Sea Pac Engineering Inc., based in Los Angeles, has been awarded the contracts to renovate the Palau and Rota dormitories. Construction is set to begin later this year, with respective completion dates of December 10, 2027, for Palau and January 7, 2028, for Rota.

During a trip to Guam on May 1-2, Phelan inspected the conditions of the dorms and found issues like exposed wiring, corroded plumbing, and deteriorating walls. These conditions prompted the Secretary to authorize the construction of a new bachelor enlisted quarters at the nearby Marine Corps Camp Blaz.

In response to the neglected state of the facilities, Vice Adm. Gray described the conditions as “clearly way outside any reasonable standard” in a letter addressed to Navy leadership. A spokesperson for the 36th Wing stated that renovations had been in discussion for a while but highlighted that recent observations have emphasized the urgency of making improvements.

The renovations will be the first significant updates for the nearly 70-year-old buildings, which have not seen substantial work since 1990. Plans include comprehensive interior and exterior improvements, enhancements to air conditioning, electrical systems, fire protection, and plumbing.

Residents of the dorms will be relocated to other facilities or given permission to seek housing off base, based on availability, as the renovations proceed. Col. Dan Cooley, wing commander, emphasized the importance of quality of life for Airmen, stating, “Our Airmen are at the heart of everything we do, and quality of life is one of our highest priorities.”

Additional renovations are also being planned for Saipan Hall, another dormitory that faces similar issues.