News
Guam’s Andersen Air Force Base Begins Major Dorm Renovations
ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Major renovations are underway on two aging dormitories at Andersen Air Force Base as part of a $71.2 million overhaul aimed at improving substandard housing conditions. The project follows an investigation that left Navy Secretary John Phelan ‘appalled’ after his visit to Guam earlier this year.
In a recent email from Vice Adm. Scott Gray, head of Naval Installations Command, the scope of work was detailed, revealing that Sea Pac Engineering Inc., based in Los Angeles, has been awarded the contracts to renovate the Palau and Rota dormitories. Construction is set to begin later this year, with respective completion dates of December 10, 2027, for Palau and January 7, 2028, for Rota.
During a trip to Guam on May 1-2, Phelan inspected the conditions of the dorms and found issues like exposed wiring, corroded plumbing, and deteriorating walls. These conditions prompted the Secretary to authorize the construction of a new bachelor enlisted quarters at the nearby Marine Corps Camp Blaz.
In response to the neglected state of the facilities, Vice Adm. Gray described the conditions as “clearly way outside any reasonable standard” in a letter addressed to Navy leadership. A spokesperson for the 36th Wing stated that renovations had been in discussion for a while but highlighted that recent observations have emphasized the urgency of making improvements.
The renovations will be the first significant updates for the nearly 70-year-old buildings, which have not seen substantial work since 1990. Plans include comprehensive interior and exterior improvements, enhancements to air conditioning, electrical systems, fire protection, and plumbing.
Residents of the dorms will be relocated to other facilities or given permission to seek housing off base, based on availability, as the renovations proceed. Col. Dan Cooley, wing commander, emphasized the importance of quality of life for Airmen, stating, “Our Airmen are at the heart of everything we do, and quality of life is one of our highest priorities.”
Additional renovations are also being planned for Saipan Hall, another dormitory that faces similar issues.
Recent Posts
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board