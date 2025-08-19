Guardians and Diamondbacks Set for Crucial Series in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona — The Cleveland Guardians will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a crucial three-game series starting Monday night as both teams aim for a playoff spot.

The Guardians, currently 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the final wild-card spot in the American League, have been one of the hottest teams since July 7, boasting a 23-12 record. However, they recently faced a setback, being swept by the Atlanta Braves in a weekend series.

“Go get ’em tomorrow,” said Guardians manager Stephen Vogt. “It was a frustrating weekend for all of us. We know we need to play better. We know we need to continue to work and continue to fight. So let’s get right back out there and let’s get back in the win column and get on another run.”

In contrast, the Diamondbacks, trailing the New York Mets by 6 1/2 games for the final wild-card spot in the National League, also look to regain momentum after losing their last three matches against the Colorado Rockies.

“We’re frustrated,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo stated. “Nobody’s happy with what happened out there. We have to figure it out. We can reverse it and get back in it. We know that.”

Right-hander Zac Gallen, 9-12 with a 5.31 ERA, is expected to start for Arizona while Cleveland counters with Gavin Williams, who holds a 7-4 record and a 3.38 ERA. Gallen has improved since the trade deadline, allowing only 10 walks in his last eight starts, a significant decrease from earlier in the season.

“He has a championship mentality,” Lovullo said about Gallen. “He drew a line in the sand and said, ‘This is my time and I’m going to go out there and start to pitch more like myself.’”

Gallen is 2-0 with a 4.12 ERA in three starts against the Guardians. He has proved challenging for players like José Ramírez, who is 5-for-9 with a homer against him.

For the Guardians, Williams threw a near no-hitter against the New York Mets on August 6 and has demonstrated strong performances in recent outings, despite a latest hiccup where he struggled against the Miami Marlins.

“The whole body was a little fatigued,” Williams reflected on his last start. “But it’s still no excuse. I should have done better.”