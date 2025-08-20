Guardians End Losing Streak with 3-1 Win Over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The Cleveland Guardians snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Chase Field. Brayan Rocchio hit a two-run homer, and C.J. Kayfus added a solo shot, while Gavin Williams pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Williams (8-4) allowed four hits and walked one, striking out five batters during his solid outing. This follows a near no-hitter against the New York Mets earlier this month. “I felt really good out there, and my teammates made some big plays behind me,” Williams said after the game.

The Guardians took an early lead when Kayfus homered in the second inning, giving Cleveland a 1-0 advantage. Rocchio then extended that lead in the fifth inning with his third homer of the season off Arizona starter Zac Gallen.

Despite two outs in the ninth, the Diamondbacks made things interesting with an RBI triple from Geraldo Perdomo. However, Cade Smith struck out All-Star Ketel Marte to earn his seventh save and secure the win for the Guardians.

Arizona’s Gallen (9-13) struggled, allowing three runs and five hits in six innings pitched, while striking out three batters. This loss marked the Diamondbacks’ fourth straight defeat.

The win improved Cleveland’s record to 64-60, keeping them within three games of an American League wild-card spot. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt praised Rocchio’s performance, saying, “His growth has been outstanding. He’s really found a rhythm since coming back from Columbus.”

Cleveland is set to face the Diamondbacks again on Tuesday, with Tanner Bibee scheduled to pitch against Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez.