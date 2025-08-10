Guardians Extend Winning Streak with 9-5 Victory Over White Sox

CHICAGO — The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive victory. Carlos Santana was a standout player, driving in four runs, while rookie C.J. Kayfus contributed with a significant three-run double.

The scoring began in the first inning when Daniel Schneemann walked off White Sox starter Aaron Civale, who entered the game with 15 scoreless innings. José Ramírez followed with a double, bringing Schneemann to third base. Kyle Manzardo was hit by a pitch before Santana doubled, giving the Guardians a 2-0 lead. Bo Naylor walked, loading the bases for Kayfus, who doubled to expand the lead to 5-0.

Manzardo kicked off the third inning with a double and then scored on Santana’s single, pushing the Guardians’ lead to 6-0. In the fourth inning, Kayfus doubled again, later scoring on a balk, followed by Schneemann’s single that chased Civale from the game. Santana then made it 9-1 with a bases-loaded walk.

Civale’s night ended after he allowed nine runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. In the third inning, Brooks Baldwin hit a solo homer off the Guardians’ Tanner Bibee, cutting the lead to 6-1. Bibee’s performance saw him allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings, before departing after Curtis Mead‘s two-run single.

Cleveland’s effective relief pitching kept the White Sox at bay, with Matt Festa, Jakob Junis, Erik Sabrowski, and Cade Smith combining to shut out Chicago in the later innings.

With this win, the Guardians improved to 60-55, having won eight of their last 11 games and four straight on the road. Meanwhile, the White Sox, now at 42-74, extended their losing streak to five games.

Kayfus, in just his sixth big league game, recorded two doubles and became the first Cleveland player since 1936 to achieve this after coming in as a substitute. The Guardians will see Joey Cantillo (2-2, 4.37) starting against the White Sox’s Sean Burke (4.23) in the upcoming game.