Guardians Eye Edward Cabrera as Trade Deadline Approaches

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the MLB trade deadline nears, the Cleveland Guardians are contemplating possible moves to reinvigorate their season. With a recent record of 7-13 over the last 20 games, they stand at 36-35 and face uncertainty about their playoff chances.

One area that the Guardians are considering upgrading is their starting rotation. Front office members are reportedly eyeing Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera as a potential target. Cabrera, 27, may be available as the Marlins have indicated they could be sellers in the upcoming trade deadline.

Cabrera’s performance has fluctuated this season, with a 4.10 ERA and a 1.462 WHIP overall. However, his recent outings show promise, as he has recorded a 2.38 ERA in his last seven starts. Given the inconsistency in the Guardians’ rotation, especially with Shane Bieber‘s status uncertain, acquiring Cabrera could enhance their chances for a successful second half.

Financially, Cabrera presents an attractive option for the Guardians. Earning just $1.95 million this season, he is under team control for three more years before hitting arbitration. As a result, he could be a less expensive choice in terms of players and salary.

Meanwhile, the Guardians face tough decisions regarding their roster. While they may consider trading some assets, All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan is attracting attention. Kwan, under team control through 2027, has been a key performer, boasting a .298 batting average with six home runs and 23 RBI across 293 plate appearances. His three consecutive Gold Glove awards underline his defensive prowess.

Should the Guardians decide to put Kwan on the trade block, they could receive significant value in return. However, unless their situation deteriorates further in the next month, it seems unlikely they will part with him.