Guardians Face Orioles in Wednesday Night Showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Progressive Field, beginning at 6:40 p.m.

Fans can catch the action live on CLEGuardians.TV, along with radio coverage on WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7 FM, WARF, and the Guardians radio network.

This matchup is part of a four-game series, with the Guardians holding a record of 50-50, while the Orioles are at 44-56. Tonight’s starting pitchers are Slade Cecconi for the Guardians, boasting a 5-4 record and a 3.84 ERA, and Zach Eflin of the Orioles, who has a 6-5 record with a 5.95 ERA.

The lineups for both teams feature key players. The Guardians’ lineup includes Steve Kwan in left field, Angel Martinez in center field, and José Ramírez at third base, along with designated hitter Kyle Manzardo and first baseman Carlos Santana. The Orioles will send out Jackson Holliday as their designated hitter, with Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson filling in at second and shortstop, respectively.

Umpires for the game include crew chief Tony Randazzo at third base and John Bacon behind the plate.

Tomorrow, the series continues as the Guardians aim to maintain their momentum against the Orioles.