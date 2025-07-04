Guardians Face Tigers in Crucial Independence Day Showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will kick off a three-game series on Friday night at Progressive Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET as both teams look to improve their standings in the American League Central.

Reese Olson (4-3, 2.96 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers, making his return from the injured list. He will face Guardians’ pitcher Slade Cecconi (3-3, 3.64 ERA). This matchup is critical for the Guardians, who are struggling to find their form, having lost seven straight games, including a series against the Washington Nationals.

This series marks the fifth time these teams have met this season, with the Guardians holding a 3-1 advantage so far. Despite the Guardians’ struggles, José Ramirez has been a standout performer, boasting a career OPS of .954 against the Tigers.

The Guardians rank 26th in Major League Baseball with a team batting average of .225, and their on-base percentage is 28th at .297. In contrast, the Tigers are performing well, averaging 5.0 runs per game, placing them third in the American League.

Injuries have plagued both teams. The Guardians will be without several key players, including Shane Bieber and Will Brennan. On the Tigers’ side, Kerry Carpenter and Reese Olson are among the injured. Despite these challenges, both teams are looking to build momentum in this pivotal series.

For anyone looking to watch, Guardians games can be viewed on CLEGuardians.TV and various local radio broadcasts will cover the action. As the Guardians open this home series, they are keen to turn their season around against the leading Tigers.

Olson’s return is highly anticipated, as he aims to help the Tigers maintain their lead in the AL Central, where they currently sit 12.5 games ahead of the Guardians. This Independence Day weekend series sets the stage for an exciting clash between the two Central Division rivals.