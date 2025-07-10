Guardians Face Tough Times as Pitching Woes Continue

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians are struggling, having lost their ninth straight game on Saturday evening, falling to the Detroit Tigers 1-0. The defeat marked the fifth time this season the Guardians have been shut out.

Manager Stephen Vogt expressed concern about his team’s performance, particularly their inability to score runs. “We need to find a way to get our offense going,” he said. The team has struggled significantly at the plate, with a total of 11 games this season in which they have failed to score.

The Guardians’ woes have been compounded by pitching issues, as starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was placed on paid leave pending an investigation, leaving a gap in the rotation. Joey Cantillo took his spot on Saturday, delivering a strong performance despite the team’s overall struggles.

Vogt discussed Ortiz’s situation, noting, “This is a guy that was giving them consistently six innings. His presence is missed.” The timing of Ortiz’s absence could not have come at a worse moment, according to observers, as the Guardians were already facing inconsistency in their rotation.

Fans are left wondering how the Guardians will navigate the upcoming weeks without Ortiz. Meanwhile, Vogt remains optimistic, stating that the team has to work through these challenges. “It’s a learning moment for us,” he added.

On a bright note, José Ramírez was named an All-Star starter for the fourth time, despite recent performance struggles following an arm injury. Vogt praised Ramírez’s impact on the team, stating, “He’s still one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball.” The Guardians are set to face the Tigers again in their next series, as they attempt to break the losing streak and get their season back on track.