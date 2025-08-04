Guardians Face Twins Amid Trade Deadline Changes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians host the Minnesota Twins tonight, August 1, in a crucial American League Central matchup at Progressive Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

This game marks the first for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on Thursday, which saw significant roster moves. Cleveland enters with a record of 54-54, trailing the first-place Detroit Tigers by nine games but still vying for a wild-card spot. The Guardians have been on a positive streak, posting an 8-5 record since the All-Star break.

However, the team faces challenges as closer Emmanuel Clase was placed on paid leave, becoming the second Cleveland pitcher scrutinized for gambling-related issues. This situation prompted the Guardians to shift into seller mode at the trade deadline, dealing stars to the Tigers and Blue Jays.

Despite these setbacks, the Guardians managed to win two out of three games against the Colorado Rockies this week. Notably, designated hitter David Fry hit a two-run homer on Wednesday, and first baseman José Ramírez continues to shine, leading the team in batting average (.298), home runs (21), and RBIs (56).

In contrast, the Twins come into this series with a 51-57 record, having lost four of their last five games. At the deadline, they opted for a rebuild, trading dominant closer Jhoan Duran and veteran starter Chris Paddack. Meanwhile, star player Byron Buxton remains sidelined due to a rib injury.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has expressed concern about the team’s recent performance. “It’s been tough these last few games, but we need to focus on the challenges ahead,” he said.

Cleveland’s Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.51 ERA) will pitch against Minnesota’s ace Joe Ryan (10-5, 2.82 ERA) in a battle of right-handers. Ryan has shown consistent form, striking out 21 batters in his last three starts.

The Guardians lead the season series between the teams 4-2. The game’s broadcast can be found on CLEGuardians.TV in Cleveland and Twins.TV in Minnesota.