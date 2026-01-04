Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Explores New Gamora’s Journey

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) witnessed a significant shift in the beloved character Gamora, portrayed by Zoe Saldaña, in the latest film, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” released in the U.S. on May 5.

After facing a tragic demise at the hands of Thanos, where her bond with the Guardians shattered, Gamora’s return in the film presents a new twist. This version of Gamora is an older variant without memories of her past interactions with Peter Quill and her Guardian family.

Director James Gunn highlighted a poignant scene towards the film’s end, explaining, “This is a scene that I don’t think people necessarily understand. Groot—his mother is Gamora, to him, in his eyes. We’ve seen Baby Groot, and how much Gamora loves him in Volume 2. And so, there’s a particular sadness here, where she doesn’t remember him.” This moment encapsulates the emotional distance between the new Gamora and Groot, who was once a cherished figure in her life.

Saldaña elaborated on her character’s transformation, commenting, “This Gamora enjoyed living on the wild side, something the old Gamora abhorred.” She noted that while exploring this darker side of Gamora was thrilling, it starkly contrasted with her original character’s values and experiences.

As the Guardians navigate Rocket‘s turbulent past, Peter Quill, still grappling with Gamora’s absence, must embark on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

Gunn directed and wrote the screenplay for the film, with significant contributions from producers Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito. The movie aims to encapsulate the essence of the Guardians while introducing new challenges and character arcs.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is part of a trilogy that has captured the hearts of fans and is set to continue making waves in the MCU.