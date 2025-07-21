Guardians and Orioles Begin Four-Game Series at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians host the Baltimore Orioles for a four-game series starting Monday night at Progressive Field.

The series opener kicks off at 6:40 p.m. and will be broadcast on CLEGuardians.TV, WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7 FM, WARF, and the Guardians radio network. MLB Network will televise Thursday’s game.

The match-up features Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee (5-9, 4.29 ERA) against Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5, 4.44 ERA). The Guardians are 1-2 against the Orioles so far this season and lead the all-time series 1,157 to 879.

The Orioles (43-54) enter the series having lost four consecutive games. Their recent struggles include a split in their last 10 games. Ryan O’Hearn leads the Orioles against the Guardians this year with a batting average of .714 (5 for 7), including two home runs and four RBIs.

On the other hand, the Guardians (48-50) are riding a wave of momentum after taking two of three from the Athletics following the All-Star break. They have won eight of their last ten games after a ten-game losing streak. Daniel Schneemann is hitting .500 (4 for 8) against the Orioles this year.

However, both teams are dealing with significant injuries. The Orioles have multiple players on the injured list, including catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Zach Eflin. The Guardians are missing several key players, with Paul Sewald and Shane Bieber among those on the injured list.

The Guardians look to maintain their hot streak as they prepare for a trip to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game series against the Royals starting Friday.