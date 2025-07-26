Guardians Overcome Orioles with Strong Offense, Win 6-3

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians triumphed over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night, marking their fourth win in five games since the All-Star break.

Angel Martínez contributed significantly with three hits, while José Ramírez hit a homer, helping the Guardians climb back to .500 with a 50-50 record after an earlier 10-game losing streak. Bryan Rocchio also batted in two runs, underscoring the Guardians’ offensive resurgence.

Ramón Laureano hit a home run for the Orioles in the sixth inning, but it was not enough to secure a victory. Ramírez’s homer came in the first inning when he launched a 94.4-mile-per-hour fastball into the right-field seats. He has now hit seven of his 21 home runs in the last 12 games.

Cleveland starter, who improved to 2-0, did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. He surrendered only one run and two hits over five innings, while walking four batters and striking out five. The Guardians’ closer secured his 22nd save by retiring the last three batters.

A pivotal moment occurred in the seventh inning when Rocchio’s sacrifice bunt drove in another run, extending the Guardians’ lead to 6-3. Rocchio has been impressive, with six hits and seven RBIs during the homestand.

Statistically, the Guardians have hit a remarkable 21 home runs in their last 12 games, tying them with Oakland for the most in Major League Baseball since July 7. Cleveland has now homered in 12 consecutive games, the longest streak since their franchise-record 20-game streak in 2021.

Looking ahead, the Orioles will send RHP Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.95 ERA) to the mound against Guardians RHP (5-4, 3.84 ERA) in Wednesday’s matchup.