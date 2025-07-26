Sports
Guardians Overcome Orioles with Strong Offense, Win 6-3
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians triumphed over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night, marking their fourth win in five games since the All-Star break.
Angel Martínez contributed significantly with three hits, while José Ramírez hit a homer, helping the Guardians climb back to .500 with a 50-50 record after an earlier 10-game losing streak. Bryan Rocchio also batted in two runs, underscoring the Guardians’ offensive resurgence.
Ramón Laureano hit a home run for the Orioles in the sixth inning, but it was not enough to secure a victory. Ramírez’s homer came in the first inning when he launched a 94.4-mile-per-hour fastball into the right-field seats. He has now hit seven of his 21 home runs in the last 12 games.
Cleveland starter, who improved to 2-0, did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. He surrendered only one run and two hits over five innings, while walking four batters and striking out five. The Guardians’ closer secured his 22nd save by retiring the last three batters.
A pivotal moment occurred in the seventh inning when Rocchio’s sacrifice bunt drove in another run, extending the Guardians’ lead to 6-3. Rocchio has been impressive, with six hits and seven RBIs during the homestand.
Statistically, the Guardians have hit a remarkable 21 home runs in their last 12 games, tying them with Oakland for the most in Major League Baseball since July 7. Cleveland has now homered in 12 consecutive games, the longest streak since their franchise-record 20-game streak in 2021.
Looking ahead, the Orioles will send RHP Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.95 ERA) to the mound against Guardians RHP (5-4, 3.84 ERA) in Wednesday’s matchup.
Recent Posts
- Arsenal Ventures to Asia for Preseason Friendlies Ahead of New Season
- Heat Advisory and Rain Threat Loom Over Indiana This Weekend
- NYT Strands and Connections: Tips for Daily Word Game Challenges
- Pella Baseball Wins State Title on Single Hit
- Hulu Announces Season 5 Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown
- Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
- NYT Connections Offers Challenging Puzzle Hints for Players
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless