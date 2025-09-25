Sports
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rainy weather has delayed the start of Wednesday’s Guardians vs. Tigers game at Progressive Field.
Light rain began falling at 6 p.m., with the tarp still covering the field and a few fans donning rain gear in the stands. The game was originally scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.
This matchup marks Game 2 of a crucial three-game series, as both teams vie for the American League Central Division title. The Guardians and Tigers both entered the game with identical 85-72 records, but Cleveland holds a 7-4 advantage in their season series.
The Guardians have a magic number of six to clinch the division with just five games remaining. As the teams prepare to take the field, Cleveland’s recent performance adds to the tension: they have won nine of their last ten games, while Detroit has struggled with just one win in their last ten games.
Right-hander Tanner Bibee is expected to start for the Guardians, boasting an 11-11 record and a 4.35 ERA. In previous matchups against Detroit, he is undefeated with a 2-0 record and an impressive 0.69 ERA.
On the other side, the Tigers will send righty Jack Flaherty to the mound, who has an 8-14 record and a 4.60 ERA. This game could prove to be pivotal in solidifying playoff positions as the season rapidly approaches its conclusion.
Recent Posts
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features
- Guardians Surge to Tie AL Central Amid Tigers’ Collapse
- Big Brother Season 27 Double Eviction Results: Who Went Home?
- Red Sox Face Blue Jays as Playoff Race Heats Up
- Big Brother Season 27: Double Eviction Sparks Drama Among Houseguests
- Inter Miami Faces NYCFC in Crucial Playoff Showdown
- Grêmio Hosts Botafogo in Postponed Brazilian Championship Clash
- Universidad de Chile Aims for Semifinals in Copa Sudamericana Match
- Hurricanes Face Panthers in Community Preseason Game at Lenovo Center
- Trump Criticizes UN During High-Level General Assembly Week
- Brad Underwood Receives Distinguished Citizen Award from Boy Scouts
- Trump’s Shift: Ukraine Can Regain Lost Territory from Russia