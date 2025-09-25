Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rainy weather has delayed the start of Wednesday’s Guardians vs. Tigers game at Progressive Field.

Light rain began falling at 6 p.m., with the tarp still covering the field and a few fans donning rain gear in the stands. The game was originally scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

This matchup marks Game 2 of a crucial three-game series, as both teams vie for the American League Central Division title. The Guardians and Tigers both entered the game with identical 85-72 records, but Cleveland holds a 7-4 advantage in their season series.

The Guardians have a magic number of six to clinch the division with just five games remaining. As the teams prepare to take the field, Cleveland’s recent performance adds to the tension: they have won nine of their last ten games, while Detroit has struggled with just one win in their last ten games.

Right-hander Tanner Bibee is expected to start for the Guardians, boasting an 11-11 record and a 4.35 ERA. In previous matchups against Detroit, he is undefeated with a 2-0 record and an impressive 0.69 ERA.

On the other side, the Tigers will send righty Jack Flaherty to the mound, who has an 8-14 record and a 4.60 ERA. This game could prove to be pivotal in solidifying playoff positions as the season rapidly approaches its conclusion.