Sports
Guardians Win in 10th with Manzardo’s Walk-Off Hit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kyle Manzardo hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Progressive Field.
With the bases loaded and one out, Manzardo lined a hit to left field, scoring automatic runner Brayan Rocchio. This marked Manzardo’s second walk-off hit of the season. Cade Smith, who pitched the final two hitless innings, earned the win for Cleveland, improving the team to 9-5 since the All-Star break.
José Ramírez contributed significantly to the Guardians’ performance, recording an RBI single in the first inning that scored Steven Kwan. Ramírez later stole second base, making him the 17th player in MLB history to achieve at least 275 steals and 275 home runs in a career. He is also the first primary third baseman to reach this milestone.
In the second inning, Bryan Rocchio further extended Cleveland’s lead with another RBI single. However, the Twins equalized the score in the seventh inning due to a throwing error by Guardians pitcher Hunter Gaddis, allowing both Brooks Lee and Christian Vázquez to score.
Cleveland’s starting pitcher, Gavin Williams, threw six scoreless innings and struck out eight, helping the Guardians maintain their early lead. Reliever Erik Sabrowski kept Minnesota at bay until Gaddis’s costly mistake allowed the Twins to tie the game. Minnesota made several roster changes before the game, promoting players from Triple-A St. Paul after a flurry of trades.
The Guardians will continue their series against the Twins with the next game scheduled for Saturday, with RHP Logan Allen on the mound for Cleveland.
Recent Posts
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend
- WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 Delivers Thrills at MetLife Stadium
- Iga Świątek Faces Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinals Showdown
- WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
- Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown
- Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night
- Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie
- Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts
- Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League
- FC Cincinnati Acquires Moroccan Forward Ayoub Jabbari on Loan
- Rico Abreu Claims 360 Knoxville Nationals Victory in Thrilling Finish
- Man Dies After Falling at Oasis Concert in London
- Manchester United to Debut Bryan Mbeumo Against Everton in Atlanta
- Texas Democrats Plan Quorum Break Against Republican Redistricting Efforts
- Box Office Struggles for Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Amid Strong Competition
- Cameron Young Leads Wyndham Championship, Eyes First PGA Tour Win
- 2027 MLB All-Star Game Set for Wrigley Field After 37-Year Wait
- Rai Benjamin Sparks Debate on Automatic Byes for Olympic Champions
- Marquez Callaway Waived by 49ers After Brief Stint
- Orioles Recall Ryan Noda, Designate Terrin Vavra for Assignment