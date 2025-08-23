Barcelona, Spain — Pep Guardiola, the renowned Manchester City manager, has launched a health center in Barcelona aimed at promoting longevity and well-being.

The center, named after a butterfly, opened its doors in June on the upscale Passeig de Gràcia. It seeks to be a leader in regenerative medicine and slow medicine, emphasizing a holistic approach to health.

According to the center’s website, it combines advanced science and technology to support healthy aging. “We create a care system that redefines medical practice,” the site claims.

In a recent interview, Guardiola spoke about the importance of both physical and mental health. “I’ve learned to slow down a bit. In my time, feelings of guilt were tied to work ethics,” he said. “I realized that sometimes taking a step back can lead to improvements later on.”

Guardiola credited his health journey with helping him meet two key figures in this new venture. Dr. Mireia Illueca, who performed his surgery for a herniated disc in 2023, and psychologist Montse Escobar work together to treat patients’ emotional and physical pains.

<p“They focus on the emotional roots of pain,” Guardiola said. The holistic approach aims not just to alleviate discomfort but to enhance life quality, with hopes of uncovering the secrets to longevity.

<pGuardiola’s commitment to this initiative reflects his understanding of the importance of health care, stating, “Most of our taxes should go to schools and clinics. They make us better and allow us to live longer.”

This project appears to be a significant step in Guardiola’s expanding influence beyond football, aiming to impact lives through health care.