Guardiola Updates on Rodri’s Injury Ahead of Premier League Opener

Manchester, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave an update on the fitness of star midfielder Rodri on August 8, 2025, raising concerns ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 29-year-old Rodri, a Ballon d’Or winner, missed most of the 2024-25 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He suffered the injury during a Premier League match against Bournemouth last September, requiring surgery and eight months of rehabilitation.

Rodri made his return as a substitute in Man City’s last league fixture against Bournemouth on May 20. He also played in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, but his most recent appearance was as a substitute in a last-16 match against Al-Hilal, where he left the game early due to discomfort.

Guardiola stated that Rodri experienced a “big injury” during the match against Al-Hilal and will need time to regain full fitness. He mentioned that Rodri is among four players missing from the current traveling squad, which has followed concerns about their fitness levels.

<p“Rodri is getting better but he had a big injury in the last game against Al-Hilal,” Guardiola told reporters. “He has trained better in the last few days; hopefully, after the international break is when he will be really fit.”

The manager aims to manage Rodri’s playing time to avoid further injury as Man City prepares for their season opener against Wolverhampton on August 16, followed by a match against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on August 23.

Guardiola also expressed caution about Phil Foden, who has an ankle knock but has not been ruled out of the first game. The injury issues are concerning for a City squad that struggled without Rodri last season, finishing third in the Premier League and missing out on major trophies.

As the season approaches, Guardiola hopes to have Rodri match-fit for critical Champions League matches against rivals, including Arsenal, next month.

Meanwhile, Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic is recovering from Achilles surgery and is not expected back until mid-September. City will look to utilize their available midfield options as they navigate potential injury challenges.