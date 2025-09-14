Guastatoya Hosts Municipal in Crucial Apertura 2025 Matchup

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Guastatoya faces Municipal on Saturday, September 14, 2025, in a pivotal matchup of the Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025. Both teams have differing fortunes, with Municipal aiming to maintain its undefeated streak while Guastatoya desperately seeks points to avoid relegation.

The match will take place at the Estadio David Cordón Hichos in El Progreso, set to kick off at 3:00 PM. This game concludes the ninth round of the tournament, highlighting the tension as teams push for better standings in the league.

Municipal arrives with a strong record of four wins and four draws, leaving them in third place with 16 points. Their coach, Mario Acevedo, emphasized his team’s determination, noting, “A victory is crucial if we want to stay near the top of the table.” The club has not lost in any of its past 12 official matches.

In contrast, Guastatoya is facing significant challenges. Currently, they sit at the bottom of the league table with just one point from eight matches, suffering seven defeats and one draw. Coach Herberth Brítez knows the importance of this game and stated, “We must find a way to win, or we will continue to struggle with relegation.” Their last match ended with a 3-1 loss to Antigua on September 6.

The rivalry between Municipal and Guastatoya is intense, with Municipal winning the last five matchups. The last encounter at Guastatoya’s home resulted in a 2-0 victory for Municipal on February 12, 2025. Guastatoya’s last victory against Municipal was on September 20, 2024, when they triumphed 3-1.

As both teams prepare for this crucial clash, fans expect an exciting showdown, reflecting the high stakes for Guastatoya and the opportunity for Municipal to consolidate their position among the top teams.