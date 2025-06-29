Sports
Guatemala Aims to Upset Canada in Gold Cup Quarterfinals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – The Guatemala national football team is preparing to face Canada in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup on Sunday. Head coach Luis Fernando Tena expressed confidence in his team’s ability to surprise the favorites, despite a historical disadvantage.
In their 15 previous encounters, Canada holds a strong record with 10 wins, three draws, and only two losses against Guatemala. Tena acknowledged that while they are not the favorites, the unpredictability of football offers them hope.
“We understand our role, but surprises happen in football. We believe we can win,” Tena stated during a pre-match press conference. He added that although the match will be tough, the pressure is also on Canada.
Guatemala defender José Pinto echoed Tena’s sentiments, recognizing Canada as the historical favorite but asserting that anything can happen on match day. “We’ll be 11 against 11, and history can change. We aim to achieve something historic,” said Pinto.
This match marks the third meeting between the two teams in the Gold Cup, where Canada has one win and one draw against Guatemala. As they prepare for the showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium, both teams are focused on making their mark in the tournament.
