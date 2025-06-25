Guatemala’s Olger Escobar Aims for Success as Team Faces Crucial Match

ATLANTA, Georgia – Guatemalan forward Olger Escobar is focused on achieving success with his national team ahead of a crucial qualifying match. The 18-year-old has established himself as a key player under coach Luis Fernando Tena, contributing significantly despite his youth.

“I am a kid who dreamed of playing professionally since I was in the academy. Now, after progressing through the U-17 and U-20 teams, it’s a dream come true to be part of the senior national team in a big tournament,” Escobar said. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming game, stating, “As a group, we are united and have the same goal; we are ready for what is to come. This match feels like life or death, and we will take it seriously. Personally, I am ready to seize this opportunity to advance further.”

Regarding the match against Guadalupe, he said, “We are facing a life or death match. This place is beautiful and warm, but it will be a factor to consider. It won’t be easy for either team, and we know it will be a competitive game.”

Escobar has already played 11 matches for the national team and scored once, in a friendly against Honduras last March.