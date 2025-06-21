Guatemala and Panama Square Off in Gold Cup Showdown

AUSTIN, Texas — Guatemala will take on Panama on June 20, 2025, in a highly anticipated CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage match at Q2 Stadium. Both teams are coming off victories in their opening games and will look to solidify their spots in the knockout round.

Panama impressed in their first match, defeating Guadeloupe 5-2. Their offensive prowess was on full display, with multiple players contributing to the scoreline. Coach Thomas Christiansen praised the team’s aggressive play, stating, “We showed what we’re capable of, and I hope we can keep this momentum going.” The team is looking to build on their strong finish in the last Gold Cup, where they reached the final.

Guatemala, on the other hand, managed a narrow 1-0 win against Jamaica. Their defense held strong, allowing no goals while securing crucial points. Coach Luis Fernando Paez expressed pride in his squad’s performance, saying, “We demonstrated that we can compete with the best, and we’re excited for the challenge ahead against Panama.”

The match will be pivotal for both teams, as a victory will guarantee a place in the knockout stage. Panama heads into the contest as the favorite but Guatemala is keen to upset expectations again, as they have done recently.

This matchup will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, and fans can stream it via several services, including FuboTV. The match kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.