Guatemala and El Salvador Clash in World Cup Qualifiers

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Guatemala faces El Salvador on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time in the opening round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers at Estadio Cementos Progreso. Both teams look to gain momentum in their quest for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Under coach Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, the Salvadoran team includes goalkeeper Mario González and captain Mardoqueo Romero in defense, alongside Nathan Ordaz and Bryan Gil leading the offensive charge. Their recent performance at the Gold Cup has raised expectations, as they aim to bounce back from prior disappointments.

Across the field, Luis Fernando Tena‘s Guatemala boasts players like Nicholas Hagen and Olger Escobar, eager to leverage their successful Gold Cup participation this summer. The team hopes to secure a victory at home against their rivals, whom they have played closely in previous matches.

As fans gathered early at the stadium, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement. Several players took to warm-ups, reflecting the intensity and importance of this match for both nations.

The Salvadoran squad is determined to prove themselves strong away from home, knowing that Central American matches can be tough battles. The last ten encounters between these sides reveal a tight competition, with Guatemala holding five wins against El Salvador’s two.

Estadio Cementos Progreso, with a capacity of 14,022, is set to be a vibrant scene for this significant fixture. The teams are both in good health, with no major injuries or suspensions as they prepare for the match.

The kickoff is eagerly anticipated by players and fans alike, with the promise of a thrilling contest set against the backdrop of a fierce historic rivalry. Whoever emerges victorious will gain a crucial three points in Group A, where Panama and Suriname also compete.