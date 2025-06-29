Sports
Guatemala’s Santis Shines in Gold Cup Match Against Canada
GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Oscar Santis scored the winning goal for Guatemala in their first match of Group C at the 2025 Gold Cup against Jamaica. His goal, assisted by Darwin Lom, sealed a 1-0 victory for the Bicolor. The match took place on Saturday, marking a significant start to Guatemala’s campaign in the tournament.
Santis’ goal was recognized as one of the best of the group stage by the Gold Cup’s social media accounts, alongside impressive strikes from other players like Dante Sealy of Trinidad and Tobago and Nathan Saliba of Canada. This recognition highlights Santis’ performance as a key player for the national team.
Guatemala’s coach, Luis Fernando Tena, has praised Santis for his contributions, stating, “He has responded excellently to our call and continues to prove his worth on the field.” Santis also played a pivotal role in Guatemala’s World Cup qualifier match against the Dominican Republic, preparing the team for the upcoming crucial encounter with El Salvador scheduled for September.
Currently a player for Antigua GFC, Santis helped his club secure the Liga Nacional title recently. In addition to his start against Jamaica, he has also played significant minutes against other teams in the tournament, including Panama and Guadalupe.
As Guatemala prepares to face Canada in the quarterfinals, Santis is expected to remain a vital option in the offensive lineup. Historically, Guatemala has faced Canada twice in the Gold Cup. Their previous encounters include one win for Canada and one draw, giving Guatemala a strong incentive to alter their past performance.
Recent Posts
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
- Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying