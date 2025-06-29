Guatemala’s Santis Shines in Gold Cup Match Against Canada

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Oscar Santis scored the winning goal for Guatemala in their first match of Group C at the 2025 Gold Cup against Jamaica. His goal, assisted by Darwin Lom, sealed a 1-0 victory for the Bicolor. The match took place on Saturday, marking a significant start to Guatemala’s campaign in the tournament.

Santis’ goal was recognized as one of the best of the group stage by the Gold Cup’s social media accounts, alongside impressive strikes from other players like Dante Sealy of Trinidad and Tobago and Nathan Saliba of Canada. This recognition highlights Santis’ performance as a key player for the national team.

Guatemala’s coach, Luis Fernando Tena, has praised Santis for his contributions, stating, “He has responded excellently to our call and continues to prove his worth on the field.” Santis also played a pivotal role in Guatemala’s World Cup qualifier match against the Dominican Republic, preparing the team for the upcoming crucial encounter with El Salvador scheduled for September.

Currently a player for Antigua GFC, Santis helped his club secure the Liga Nacional title recently. In addition to his start against Jamaica, he has also played significant minutes against other teams in the tournament, including Panama and Guadalupe.

As Guatemala prepares to face Canada in the quarterfinals, Santis is expected to remain a vital option in the offensive lineup. Historically, Guatemala has faced Canada twice in the Gold Cup. Their previous encounters include one win for Canada and one draw, giving Guatemala a strong incentive to alter their past performance.