Sports
Guatemala Upsets Canada in Gold Cup Quarterfinals
Minneapolis, Minnesota — Guatemala advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup after defeating Canada 6-5 in a dramatic penalty shootout on June 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation and extra time. Canada initially took the lead with a penalty goal from Jonathan David in the 30th minute.
Guatemala equalized in the 69th minute when Rubio Rubin scored a goal, assisted by Óscar Santis. The game intensified after Canada’s Jacob Shaffelburg received a red card at the end of the first half, leaving Canada with ten men.
In the penalty shootout, Canada managed to convert five penalties, but Cyle Larin failed to score in a crucial moment. In contrast, Guatemala scored six out of their seven attempts, with José Morales sealing the victory.
Guatemala will move on to face the winner of the USA vs. Costa Rica match in the semifinals. Coach Mario Campos praised his team’s resilience, stating, ‘This victory is a testament to our hard work and determination.’ The win marks a significant achievement for Guatemala in the Gold Cup.
