Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala (AP) – At just 18 years old, Olger Escobar is becoming a beacon of hope for Guatemalan soccer fans. The young forward has emerged as one of the biggest talents in Guatemalan football, with his name gaining notoriety both locally and internationally.

Escobar showcases speed, skill, and scoring ability that set him apart from his peers. His thrilling left foot and sharp instincts in front of the goal have captivated audiences, positioning him as a key player for the national team, known as La Bicolor.

Born in the United States but with deep Guatemalan roots, Escobar developed his skills at the New England Revolution Academy. He currently plays for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS), where his performances have further highlighted his potential. Despite being born in the U.S., he proudly wears the blue and white of Guatemala, a choice that has resonated with supporters as a symbol of optimism for the nation’s soccer future.

Having already made a mark in youth selections, Escobar is now eyeing a spot on the senior national team. He has appeared in eleven matches and recently made headlines with a stunning goal against Guatemala’s rival, Guadalupe, providing a much-needed boost to his team.

With his determination to turn potential into reality, Olger Escobar represents a bright future for Guatemalan soccer. Fans are eager to see how far he can take his talent.