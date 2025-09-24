Entertainment
Gucci Premieres ‘The Tiger’ at Milan Fashion Week Amidst Star-Studded Guests
MILAN, Italy — The highly anticipated short film ‘The Tiger’ premiered on Tuesday evening at the Milan Stock Exchange, transforming the venue into a glamorous movie theater.
Stars from the fashion and film industries gathered to celebrate the debut of the film directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, as models showcased the new Gucci collection titled ‘La Famiglia’. The event drew a mix of guests including Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and tennis champion Serena Williams, who both wore designs from Gucci’s latest line.
Paltrow expressed her excitement, saying, “Demi is a close friend of mine so I’m excited to see her and what they’ve done. I’ve loved Gucci since the ‘70s, so it’s been a brand woven through my life for many years.”
Julianne Moore takes center stage in the film, portraying the fictional Barbara Gucci, the head of Gucci International. The storyline follows her as she attempts to juggle her family relationships and business obligations during a birthday dinner party that spirals into chaos. The film also stars Edward Norton, Keke Palmer, and Elliot Page.
Alia Shawkat, who plays Moore’s girlfriend, attended the premiere in a striking gown and described the experience as, “surrealist partying.” She added that filming was enjoyable, despite its fast pace, “it felt like we were making a feature even though it was very quick, but with much better clothes.”
In the film, Barbara Gucci tries to impress a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist played by Ed Harris. As the evening unfolds, the family confronts their struggles amid psychedelic influences, leading to unexpected revelations.
The event also showcased stunning designs from Gucci’s collection, highlighted by bold gowns and eye-catching accessories reminiscent of the ’80s. Guests included brand ambassadors such as Jin from BTS, and actors Song Weilong and Gyuyoung Park.
‘The Tiger’ will be screened again at the Cinema Village in New York on Wednesday and return to Milan on Thursday. The film marks a unique intersection between fashion and cinema, providing an engaging visual experience for audiences.
