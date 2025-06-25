Guerrero Jr., Acuña Jr. Climb All-Star Voting as Judge, Ohtani Dominate

TORONTO, Canada – With just days remaining in Phase 1 of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game voting, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. are making significant gains in their respective leagues.

Guerrero has taken the lead among American League first basemen, amassing 1,192,604 votes. He has surpassed Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees, who is close behind with 1,118,501 votes. Guerrero, a four-time All-Star, is chasing his fourth fan-elected start, which would tie the franchise record for the Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, Acuña is making waves in the National League, climbing to fourth among outfielders. He has received 1,140,061 votes, trailing only Cubs player Pete Crow-Armstrong (2,005,630 votes), Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández (1,366,537 votes), and Cubs veteran Kyle Tucker (1,219,866 votes).

Acuña aims for his fifth career fan election, which would place him alongside Braves legends Hank Aaron and Dale Murphy.

Leading the overall vote count, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has garnered nearly 2.7 million votes. Judge, if he remains on top, will earn an automatic seventh fan-elected start, bypassing the second round of voting. In the National League, Shohei Ohtani is also dominating with over 2.5 million votes, looking to achieve five consecutive fan elections at designated hitter while wearing a Dodgers uniform.

The Phase 1 voting wraps up on Thursday at noon ET. The top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders will advance to Phase 2 unless they are the overall leader in their league, which guarantees an automatic start.