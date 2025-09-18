News
Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A guest at Epic Universe died after becoming unresponsive following a ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster late Wednesday night. The individual was taken to a hospital, where they later died, according to a statement from Universal.
Universal confirmed the incident in a release, stating, “We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation.” The Orange County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
Chopper 2 captured video from the scene, showing a significant law enforcement presence, including forensic teams taking photographs of the area near the ride’s loading zone. Crime scene vans were also present, collecting information about the incident.
At the time of the incident, the Stardust Racers ride was closed and will remain closed until further notice. This coaster, located within the Celestial Park area of Epic Universe, is a dual-launch attraction that reaches speeds of up to 62 mph and heights of 133 feet.
Following the death of the guest, a statement from Universal reiterated their cooperation with law enforcement and expressed sadness over the incident. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family members.
The circumstances surrounding how the guest became unresponsive are currently unclear. Universal had described the Stardust Racers as one of the park’s most anticipated attractions, celebrating its grand opening just four months prior.
