Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Debuts at TIFF

TORONTO, Canada — Guillermo del Toro‘s long-awaited adaptation of Frankenstein premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on October 17, 2025. The film revisits Mary Shelley‘s iconic tale, exploring themes of creation, obsession, and the complexities of fatherhood.

Del Toro, a senior filmmaker known for his contributions to the horror genre, has expressed a strong connection to Frankenstein since childhood. “It’s a story I’ve thought about for 50 years,” he revealed at the premiere, emphasizing how integral the source material has been throughout his career.

The film introduces viewers to Dr. Victor Frankenstein, portrayed by Oscar Isaac, who battles both personal demons and societal expectations. Following a narrative that oscillates between the Arctic and the doctor’s past, the film emphasizes the tumultuous relationship between creator and creature.

In a fresh perspective, Jacob Elordi portrays Frankenstein’s creation. Elordi’s performance captures the creature’s evolving understanding of humanity, adding depth to a character often seen solely as a monster. Through both action-packed sequences and quieter moments, the film examines the struggles faced by both Victor and his creature.

The visually striking production showcases del Toro’s signature style. With grand sets and intricate costume design, the film immerses viewers in a gothic atmosphere that complements its themes. Del Toro’s adeptness at crafting emotional narratives is evident as he intertwines stunning visuals with poignant storytelling.

While many praised the film’s aesthetics, some critics noted pacing issues. Extended scenes exploring the depths of Victor’s relationship with his creature raise questions about the overall narrative flow. Del Toro, who took on writing duties solo for the first time in two decades, may have created a film rich in vision but also in complexity.

Jacob Elordi’s portrayal of the creature provides an emotional core to the film. Critics noted that his performance infuses a sense of humanity into what was traditionally viewed as monstrous. As the character discovers the world around him, the audience is invited to experience growth, empathy, and heartbreak.

At the premiere’s Q&A session, del Toro hinted at the weight of bringing this project to life. He stated that the experience felt like the conclusion of an era for him, but he also expressed excitement for future endeavors.

Frankenstein is set for a limited theatrical release on October 17 and will stream on Netflix starting November 7, allowing fans to experience del Toro’s artistic vision on both the big screen and their own devices.