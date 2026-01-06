Guillermo del Toro Honors Late Brother at Film Awards Ceremony

Palm Springs, California — Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro emotionally announced the death of his older brother, Federico del Toro Gómez, while accepting the Visionary Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on January 3, 2026.

During the ceremony, del Toro was accompanied on stage by actors Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth, the stars of his upcoming film, ‘Frankenstein.’ The 61-year-old director opened his speech by reflecting on the concept of creativity. “I’ve come to believe that everybody’s born with one or two songs to sing. That’s it, and we keep repeating them until we get them sort of right. And ‘Frankenstein’ was the song I was born to sing,” he told the crowd.

Del Toro highlighted the themes of fatherhood and forgiveness in his latest project, emphasizing their relevance following his recent loss. “Three days ago, I lost my older brother, but I’m here because the film speaks about a condition that is purely human,” he said. “The heart may break and the broken live on. Even a broken heart pumps the blood and keeps you going.”

Touching upon his relationship with his brother, del Toro mentioned, “My brother and I played Victor and the creature many times in our lives, granting each other love and peace.” He did not disclose specific details surrounding his brother’s death.

Del Toro went on to say, “I may be absent at a few functions this season, but not this one. I’m here because this is family,” referencing his cast and crew. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro expressed his condolences online, stating, “To his family and loved ones, I hope that they soon find consolation.”

The University of Guadalajara also shared a message of remembrance for Federico del Toro, acknowledging the impact of his passing. In a statement, they offered their condolences to the family and friends.

During his acceptance speech, del Toro underscored the significance of art in today’s political climate. He urged emerging artists not to underestimate the power of creativity, stating, “At a time when people tell you art is not important, that is always the prelude to fascism.”

Del Toro’s speech resonated with many as he addressed the challenges faced in the current societal landscape. He affirmed the role of art and storytelling in cultivating humanity.