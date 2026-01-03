Guillermo del Toro Keeps Binge-Watching Movies for Inspiration

NEW YORK, New York — Director Guillermo del Toro revealed he watches three to four movies a day for inspiration in a recent podcast interview. The iconic filmmaker, known for horror classics like “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Shape of Water,” uses these viewings to deepen his understanding of storytelling.

Del Toro stated, “If you see ‘All About Eve‘ when you’re 15, and you see ‘All About Eve’ when you’re 40, you see two entirely different movies.” He emphasizes that watching films repeatedly allows him to connect with them on different levels.

During his interview on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, del Toro shared his passion for cinema, mentioning that he has logged over 1,000 films per year. Such dedication is not just a hobby; it’s a crucial part of his creative process as he works on upcoming projects.

Del Toro’s recent comments mirror a wider trend among film enthusiasts and industry professionals to watch as many movies as possible. Platforms like Letterboxd have seen a surge in users logging their film counts, spurring both personal goals and friendly competition. Some users, like screenwriter Larry Karazewski, reported watching over 624 films in a year.

However, this trend raises concerns about cinematic burnout, as the pleasure of watching films can turn into a numbers-driven endeavor. Del Toro continues to advocate for a balance, stressing that enjoyment and discovery should remain central to the experience.

As he develops films like the long-awaited adaptation of “The Buried Giant,” del Toro plans to incorporate the wisdom gained from his viewing habits, blending various genres that excite him. Despite previously expressing a dislike for traditional fantasy elements, he remains a versatile storyteller, infusing fantasy and reality in his work.

Del Toro is looking forward to the release of a new film about his take on Frankenstein, which he views as a pivotal step toward opening himself up to more fantasy elements in cinema.

Fans can expect more news about his projects, including future adaptations and works that showcase his unique vision for horror and fantasy.