Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Comes to Life in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada — Guillermo del Toro‘s long-awaited adaptation of Frankenstein is taking shape on a film set that resembles a gothic horror experience. With a naked corpse lying in the doorway and shelves of vital organs, the set hints at the macabre exploration of the classic tale.

Del Toro, 60, has wanted to put his unique stamp on Mary Shelley‘s Frankenstein for decades. Speaking on set, he admitted, “I’ve been doing movies for 30 years. I’m not going to be alive for 30 [more] years, I don’t think.” This film is a passion project for him, having struggled for years to find backing from Hollywood. “Everybody said no,” del Toro recalled, but he finally received the green light from Netflix.

While filming, del Toro directed actor Oscar Isaac, who plays the brilliant but morally ambiguous Dr. Viktor Frankenstein. The production utilizes a dramatic setting in an 18th-century water tower, blending ancient mythology with science fiction. The elaborate set features glowing glass columns and a Medusa sculpture that reflects the themes of horror.

As Isaac worked on assembling the monster’s body, del Toro encouraged him to take a mechanical approach to the character. “Bone surgery is a lot like carpentry,” he explained, pairing the surgical operations with humor. Isaac, who joked about his role, noted that the tension between doctor and creation would drive the narrative.

Jacob Elordi stars as Frankenstein’s creature, a role that originally went to Andrew Garfield before his scheduling conflicts prompted a last-minute recasting. Del Toro praised Elordi for his ability to embody the character, stating the actor provided an incredible connection on set. Elordi’s portrayal aims to evoke a blend of innocence and tragedy as the creature grapples with its identity.

The film also addresses themes of toxic family dynamics and parental relationships, with parallels drawn to del Toro’s own life and faith. This exploration connects deeply with the emotional complexities within the narrative, emphasizing the responsibility of creation.

Frankenstein is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival before its release on Netflix in November. The film promises a unique approach to the horror classic, blending rich visual elements with profound storytelling.