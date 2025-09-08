Guinea Faces Algeria in Key World Cup Qualifying Match

Conakry, Guinea — Guinea takes on Algeria on September 8, 2025, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. This World Cup qualifying match holds significant importance for both teams. Guinea, currently ranking fourth in Group G, must secure a victory to keep their hopes of qualification alive, while Algeria leads the group.

Guinea comes off a 3-0 win against Somalia, showcasing a strong performance despite their overall challenges in the qualification round. With 10 points from seven matches and three wins, the Syli National faces an uphill battle, sitting eight points behind Algeria.

Head coach Kaba Diawara‘s team believes they can still progress after achieving a memorable 2-1 victory over Algeria in September last year, which remains a highlight for the team. The squad features Serhou Guirassy as the key forward, supported by Aliou Balde and Mory Konate.

On the other hand, Algeria enters this match in high spirits, having won their last fixture 3-1 against Botswana. Coach Djamel Belmadi‘s squad boasts six wins from seven games, displaying impressive scoring capabilities with 19 goals and a robust defense, allowing only seven goals.

Mohamed Amoura, alongside teammates Riyad Mahrez and Baghdad Bounedjah, is expected to lead the Algerian attack. Their consistent form makes them favorites to win this encounter, further solidifying their recent dominance in the qualifiers.

The match will see Guinea sticking with its core lineup, meanwhile, Algeria will likely field an unchanged side. Conditions for both teams are high-stakes, with Guinea aiming to revive their chances amid significant odds.

Guinea’s possible lineup includes Camara; D. Sylla, Diakhaby, Conte, I. Sylla; Konate, Toure, Cisse, Balde, M. Sylla; Guirassy. Algeria’s expected starters are Guendouz; Bensebaini, Tougai, Mandi, Attal; Aouar, Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Amoura, Gouiri, Mahrez.

As both teams battle for crucial points, football fans await an exciting clash between Guinea and Algeria, with qualification implications hanging in the balance.