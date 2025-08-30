Gulf Coast Weather Forecast: Rain Expected Over Labor Day Weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rain chances are expected to rise as Labor Day weekend approaches. An incoming front will impact weather conditions over the next few days, with uncertainty around where exactly it will stall, affecting rain coverage.

On Saturday and Sunday, the odds for rain remain lower compared to Monday. Increased rainfall and thunderstorms are projected to begin the week.

The rain will help moderate high temperatures, bringing them closer to the seasonal average of 91 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the upper 80s due to the anticipated rainfall.

In the tropics, there is an area of interest off the coast of Africa with a 30% chance of development. Forecasts will monitor this tropical wave as it moves toward the Atlantic.

Weather warnings indicate that much of the South could experience rain during the holiday weekend, impacting many outdoor plans. The Gulf Coast beaches, including New Orleans and Miami, may see intermittent showers, while areas in the Plains may face thunderstorms.

For Saturday, isolated showers are likely, with bulk activity positioned inland. However, those visiting the opposite side of the state may experience heavier rain. Sunday looks to bring more moisture due to onshore winds, leading to a higher chance of rain, particularly in the morning.

The forecast models suggest that Monday will pose the highest probability of rain as scattered storms are expected. Coastal areas, however, might remain drier as storms mostly develop inland.

As the weekend progresses, it’s essential to stay updated with local forecasts, especially regarding potential flash flooding. Conditions may fluctuate rapidly, so having alternative plans for outdoor activities is advisable.