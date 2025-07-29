Gun Violence Decreases in NYC as 3,000 Illegal Firearms Seized

New York City, NY — The NYPD announced Monday that over 3,000 illegal guns have been removed from city streets this year, part of a strategy that aims to reduce gun violence. Mayor Eric Adams reported that 2024 had the fourth-lowest number of shootings on record, with continuing positive trends into 2025.

As authorities share statistics, the impact of gun violence remains personal for many. Yanely Henriquez, who lost her daughter Angellyh Yambo, a 16-year-old shot and killed in 2022, spoke out against gun violence. “She wanted to be a doctor, she wanted to save lives, and in an instant hers was taken,” Henriquez said.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark hailed the NYPD’s achievements, stating, “Citywide, we are at the lowest number of shooting incidents and the lowest number of shooting victims ever recorded in New York City.” The NYPD attributed a 54% decrease in shootings and a 36% reduction in homicides to focused gang arrests and expanded neighborhood safety teams.

Since Mayor Adams took office in 2022, nearly 23,000 illegal firearms have been confiscated, including over 1,500 ghost guns. Adams emphasized the ongoing effort, stating that while the situation is improving, there is still significant work to be done. “We are all in this together,” Clark added, echoing sentiments of unity in combating gun violence.

Henriquez remains committed to advocacy despite her loss. “While I will never get my daughter back, I will never stop fighting to make sure no other family has to feel this pain,” she said, amidst a display of seized firearms, each representing lives saved. In addition, the NYPD reported a 5.5% drop in major crime during the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024. Adams, running for re-election, has made public safety a key part of his campaign.