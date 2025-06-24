Gunman Identified After Shooting at Michigan Church During Service

Wayne, Michigan — A man identified as Brian Anthony Browning, 31, opened fire outside CrossPointe Community Church on Sunday morning during a worship service. Browning, who attended the church with his mother, was armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle and several handguns.

Police reported that Browning had over a dozen magazines of ammunition and hundreds of rounds when he arrived at the church, located in a western suburb of Detroit. Although he had attended services two or three times over the past year, authorities suggest he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Wayne Police noted that there was no previous contact with law enforcement related to Browning, who had no known criminal record. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, and there is no evidence linking the incident to conflicts in the Middle East.

At approximately 11:06 a.m., police received reports of a suspicious man in camouflage gear driving erratically in a silver SUV in the church’s parking lot. Witnesses stated that Browning fired a weapon before being struck by a passing pickup truck.

Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. recounted that church members initially did not realize shots were being fired. “We weren’t thinking that those were shots until one of our security came in and told us to get out,” Kelly said. He praised the church’s security team for their prompt response, which included engaging with the gunman before he could enter the building.

The gunman was fatally shot by a member of the church’s security team, while another security member sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is currently recovering in a local hospital.

After the incident, police discovered additional firearms and a large amount of ammunition at Browning’s home. They confirmed that a livestream recording of the church service, which captured the chaos as worshippers fled, was authentic.

Police Chief Ryan Strong commended the church staff, stating, “We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church’s staff members, who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting.”

Pastor Kelly expressed sympathy for Browning’s mother, who was described as distressed, and emphasized that they harbor no ill feelings towards her. “We don’t hold anything against her,” he concluded.