Gunman Kills Four in Midtown Manhattan Shooting, Including NYPD Officer

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A gunman opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan high-rise on Monday evening, killing one police officer and three civilians before taking his own life. The shooting occurred at 345 Park Avenue, home to several corporate offices, including the NFL.

Authorities have identified the shooter, a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas, who arrived in New York with an M4 rifle. He entered the building around 6:30 p.m. and immediately shot off-duty NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, a married father with a third child on the way.

The suspect then shot a woman seeking refuge behind a pillar and a security guard who was hiding. He continued to the thirty-third floor and killed another man before turning the gun on himself.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speculated that the shooter may have selected the building due to its association with the NFL. The NYPD commissioner noted that the assailant had a documented mental health history and all victims were identified by their families with deep grief.

Blackstone, a tenant in the building, confirmed the death of Wesley LePatner, whom colleagues praised as “brilliant” and “generous.” Aland Etienne, the security guard killed, was described as “a light in our lives” by his brother.

While the details around the shooting are still emerging, it marks the deadliest attack in New York City in 25 years. Following the incident, mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani expressed his heartbreak and condolences for the victims. Mamdani, who has faced scrutiny for his previous calls to defund the police, mentioned he will honor Officer Islam’s legacy in his public statements.