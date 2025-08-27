Gunman Kills Man in Juice Bar Shooting in San Juan de Lurigancho

San Juan de Lurigancho, Peru – A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at a juice bar in the Túpac Market area. The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 26, 2025, as Francesco Tapia Minaya, 31, was having breakfast with a companion.

Tapia Minaya was shot at least four times by a gunman who approached him from behind without saying a word. The victim died instantly at the scene. Security camera footage shows the attacker, dressed in a black shirt, light blue jeans, and a helmet, loitering in the area and speaking on the phone before entering the juice bar to commit the crime.

Witnesses reported that Tapia’s companion managed to flee amid the confusion while the shooter escaped quickly. Preliminary information indicates that Tapia had a criminal record including illegal possession of firearms, aggravated robbery, and homicide. Authorities believe the shooting may be related to a gang-related revenge attack.

National Police of Peru (PNP) agents arrived to secure the area and gather evidence. The security footage will be crucial in identifying the gunman and determining if the attack was contracted. This murder follows another violent incident just one day earlier, where two men on a motorcycle shot and killed 25-year-old Neil Kevin Rojas Lovera in the Santa María area.

Rojas was returning home from playing soccer when he was approached by armed assailants who attempted to rob him of his cellphone. Despite trying to defend himself with a stone, Rojas was shot in the chest. The assailants fled with his cellphone.

Rojas was a taxi driver and electrician, supporting his mother and brother. His family members demanded justice and called for increased security in their neighborhood, citing poor street lighting and insufficient police patrols. The government has launched Central 111, a 24-hour hotline for citizens to report extortion and other crimes, providing immediate protection. This service connects with Emergency Center 105 and allows victims to submit evidence like audio and video recordings.