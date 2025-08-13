Gunman Opens Fire at CDC, Killing Officer and Creating Chaos

ATLANTA, Georgia — A man opened fire near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, killing a police officer and causing widespread panic. Patrick Joseph White, 30, fired over 500 shots, striking the buildings and leading to chaos at the scene, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. when White, frustrated with his back pain following a COVID-19 vaccination, broke into his father’s gun cabinet in Kennesaw, Georgia, and took five firearms. After being stopped by security while attempting to enter the CDC campus, White moved to a nearby CVS and opened fire on the CDC.

DeKalb County police Officer David Rose, who was responding to the shooting, was fatally shot. “He served with honor, courage, and unwavering dedication. His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a statement offering condolences to Rose’s family.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, investigators revealed that White had a history of mental health issues and had expressed suicidal thoughts leading up to the shooting. He had reportedly told his family that he believed the vaccine exacerbated his depression.

While White shot extensively, no other injuries were reported among the numerous people present at the CDC, Emory University, and the surrounding area, which was placed on lockdown. A daycare center evacuated its children, who were safely reunited with their families.

Hosey noted that investigations showed no rounds fired by law enforcement struck White. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The FBI and GBI are continuing their investigation, asking for any tips or footage related to the shooting. “Any rhetoric that suggests or leads to violence is something we take very seriously,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown.

As funeral arrangements for Officer Rose were being planned, the community placed memorials at the police headquarters and the shooting site, with contributions climbing to $380,000 for his family. Rose, a 33-year-old father of two, was set to welcome a third child.