Gunman Opens Fire on Churchgoers in Kentucky, Two Killed

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — An armed man fleeing from state troopers opened fire on Sunday at the Richmond Road Baptist Church, killing two women aged 32 and 72 and wounding several others, including a trooper. The shooter was killed by law enforcement at the scene. Authorities have not released his name but confirmed that his family has been notified.

Two additional men were injured in the attack and were transported to a local hospital. One of the injured is in critical condition, while the other is stable. The shooting began around 11:35 a.m., shortly after the suspect had shot a state trooper near Blue Grass Airport.

The trooper was shot while making a traffic stop based on an alert from a license plate reader. Chief Lawrence Weathers of the Lexington Police Department stated that the trooper is in stable condition and receiving medical care.

After shooting the trooper, the suspect fled the scene and carjacked another vehicle, which was tracked to the church on Old Richmond Road. Once there, he opened fire on the congregation.

Gary Ginn, coroner of Fayette County, described the church as a small and tight-knit community, noting, “The majority of the individuals that attend the church there are related biologically, some way or another.”

The Kentucky State Police confirmed through a post on social media that the shooter was deceased, and multiple victims were receiving emergency treatment at the church.

According to initial reports, the incident at the Richmond Road Baptist Church was connected to the earlier shooting involving the state trooper. Police confirmed that the two incidents were linked, although the shooting at the airport was deemed unrelated to the airport itself.

Governor Andy Beshear issued a statement regarding the incidents, urging the public to pray for those affected by these senseless acts of violence. He praised the quick response from law enforcement and noted that details were still emerging. “Let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” he said.

Blue Grass Airport officials announced around 1 p.m. that while the investigation was affecting a portion of the airport road, all operations and flights were proceeding normally.