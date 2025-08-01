Gunman Storms Midtown Office Building, Leaves Multiple Dead

New York City, NY – A mass shooting on July 28, 2025, at 345 Park Avenue left several people dead, including a security officer and a building executive, after a gunman entered the 44-story office complex armed with an assault rifle.

The suspect, identified as Shane Tamura, 27, traveled from Nevada with the intention of targeting the NFL offices located in the building, law enforcement officials confirmed. He first shot Didarul Islam, an off-duty police officer working security, in the lobby before turning his weapon on security guard Aland Etienne and Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner.

Mayor Eric Adams praised Rudin Management, which owns the building, for implementing safety measures that could have reduced the number of casualties. “The preparation the company took potentially prevented a higher death toll,” he said during an interview.

Governor Kathy Hochul also emphasized the building’s security features, noting that the presence of an off-duty police officer is a significant deterrent. “To have a company hire an off-duty police officer, I don’t know how you get more secure than that,” she told CNN.

Panic room-like bathrooms equipped with bulletproof doors allowed some office workers to barricade themselves during the chaos. Adams highlighted the proactive steps taken by Rudin Management, including conducting active shooter drills, which may have helped save lives.

The attack has raised widespread concern about security in New York’s commercial buildings. A spokesperson for Rudin Management declined to comment on any future security enhancements but noted, “As a policy, we do not publicly disclose our security protocols.”

Commercial real estate professionals are now urging building owners to reevaluate safety measures. “Until our elected officials take meaningful action to restore law and order, building owners may be forced to consider extreme protective measures,” said broker Adelaide Polsinelli.

A day after the shooting, the NYPD maintained a strong presence at the building, as employees began to address the security protocols of their respective offices. “People are scared. We have security guards, but they don’t have guns,” said one worker from a nearby commercial building.

Despite the heightened focus on security, one broker cautioned that even increased measures might not prevent similar incidents. “The story isn’t about adding security – it’s occasional wackadoos,” he remarked.

As investigations continue, officials are grappling with how to ensure safety in the face of unpredictable violence.