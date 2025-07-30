News
Gunmen Kill 17 in Violent Attack at Ecuador Bar
El Empalme, Ecuador — At least 17 people were killed, including a child, in a brutal gun attack on a bar in a small town early Sunday evening. This unfortunate event highlights the ongoing struggle with rising violent crime in Ecuador.
According to Ecuador’s attorney general, over 40 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered from the crime scene at the bar, which is located approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Guayaquil in the coastal province of Guayas. Security footage depicted a chaotic scene as gunmen shot indiscriminately.
Police reported that a group of armed men arrived in two trucks and opened fire with pistols and rifles. More than a dozen individuals were hurt in the shooting, with reports indicating that between 11 and 14 people were injured. Among the injured, one minor reportedly ran over a kilometer before succumbing to his wounds in the street.
The news agency AFP reported that the attackers also shot and killed two additional people at a nearby location during their rampage, allegedly shouting “Active Wolves!” during the incident. Oscar Valencia, the local police chief, speculated that this may refer to the criminal group Los Lobos, which is engaged in violent disputes with another organization, Los Choneros, for control over drug trafficking routes and other illegal enterprises.
The alarming increase in violence in Ecuador is largely attributed to criminal organizations competing for power. President Guillermo Lasso has advocated for expanded powers for law enforcement and increased resources to combat crime, with these measures enjoying support despite concerns over potential overreach.
The situation in Ecuador exemplifies the challenges the country faces as it grapples with issues of crime and violence amid political and economic turmoil.
