Gunnar Henderson Reflects on Cal Ripken’s Legacy Amid Orioles’ Upcoming Celebration

SAN DIEGO – Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson took a rare day off during the team’s recent West Coast trip, reflecting on the formidable legacy of Cal Ripken Jr. Henderson, who missed the season’s start due to injury, aimed to emulate Ripken’s durability and his storied consecutive games streak.

Henderson, 24, has been a prominent figure in the Orioles lineup, having played 159 games last season. “I’d love to play 162. I feel like I’m set up to do that,” he said. This marks his first true day off since his return from the injured list, following a strained intercostal muscle that sidelined him for the first seven games of the season.

The Orioles will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ripken’s record-setting 2,131 consecutive games this Saturday, and Henderson expressed admiration for Ripken’s career. “It’s incredible to think about how many years he played in a row,” he noted, highlighting Ripken’s ability to care for his body while maintaining peak performance.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino shared his thoughts on Ripken’s achievement, stating, “It’s really incredible what Cal did and the history of that. We have a hard time playing guys 14 games in a row now, let alone what Cal did. It’s historic.”

Former player and current broadcaster Ben McDonald also praised Ripken’s impact on the game, emphasizing how he mentored younger players. “He was more than just a teammate. He was a pitching coach,” McDonald said, recalling how Ripken called every pitch in 1992 during their season together.

As the Orioles prepare to honor Ripken, Henderson appreciates the guidance he has received from the legend on and off the field. “One of the big things on the defensive side is communication,” Henderson said, recognizing the importance of leading the infield as a shortstop.

Henderson, drawing on his six-foot-three build, likens his journey to that of Ripken, noting, “I’m sure he had the same questions about being a shortstop. I know he really loves me playing that position.”

This Saturday will not only mark a celebration but also an acknowledgement of the Orioles’ history as they strive to build a winning culture in the franchise moving forward.