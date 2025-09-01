News
Gunter Police Warn Residents Ahead of Dove Hunting Season
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) – The Gunter Police Department is alerting residents that dove hunting season is approaching. This time of year may bring more gunfire as hunters take to the fields.
The department advises residents to remain cautious while walking, biking, or driving in rural areas where hunting is permitted. Due to safety concerns, they emphasize that no hunting is allowed within Gunter city limits.
“We want everyone to enjoy the season, but safety is a priority,” said a spokesperson from the Gunter Police Department. “Being aware of your surroundings is important during this time.”
If residents notice any suspicious activities related to hunting, they are encouraged to contact the Gunter Police Department at (903) 433-1717. This line is available for anyone with concerns or questions regarding safety during the hunting season.
As dove hunting season begins, the Gunter Police are making efforts to ensure community safety and awareness.
